2nd suspect in Zebulon shooting that injured person, killed family pet now in custody

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect in a shooting in Zebulon that left one person injured and a family pet dead on Sunday evening was captured Tuesday morning at a hotel in Raleigh, according to the Zebulon Police Department.

Jamison Fauver Crudup (Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

Jamison Crudup, 22, of Knightdale, was wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred around 6:40 p.m. in the 400-block of E. North Street.

The shooting left one person injured and killed a pet that was in a kennel inside the home, police said.

The person shot suffered a non-life threatening injury.

Tymane Devon Adams, 23, of Cary, was charged in the incident, but another person fled in a car toward Wendell, police said on Sunday. That person has since been identified as Crudup.

Adams was charged with assault with deadly weapon intent kill/inflicting serious injury, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and damage to property. On Tuesday morning, Zebulon police announced additional charges against Adams. He is now being charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, felony conspiracy, and felony animal cruelty.

Tymane Adams (Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

He is being held in the Wake County Detention Center without bond.

As for Crudup, he was arrested at the Fairfield Inn on Capital Boulevard Tuesday morning. Zebulon police said he was captured with the assistance of the sheriff’s offices in Wake and Franklin counties.

Crudup is charged with three counts of accessory after the fact – assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and felony conspiracy, along with a long list of other charges, according to arrest records.

He is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $120,000 secured bond.

Zebulon police said in a Facebook post that, “This incident is both heartbreaking and disturbing. These men acted with complete disregard for the sanctity of human life. Their actions were dangerous, reprehensible, and without thought for the citizens of our community. Their reckless act resulted in a resident sustaining a [non]-life threatening injury, but additionally a bullet penetrated the residence and killed a kenneled pet. As a community, we can not allow this type of behavior to be acceptable.”