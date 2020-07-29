2nd Triangle Wegmans opens in Cary Wednesday with a focus on customer safety

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – It took more than a year of planning, building, and prepping, but Wednesday is the big grand opening of the West Cary Wegmans.

Approximately 450 people were hired to work at the new store, which is the second Triangle location for the company.

Wegmans, known for their big store opening celebrations, is opening this store in the middle of a pandemic and they have made safety their top priority.

The safety measures start before customers even walk into the store where, right now, they only have one entrance point and one exit point.

Having only one entrance and exit is a way for store associates to keep up with the number of people inside the store so they can practice social distancing.

Once inside, there’s a sign asking customers to apply hand sanitizer and to wear a face mask. Registers have Plexiglass barriers and there are sanitizing stations throughout the store.

“They can expect to see barriers between contact points to keep our employees and them safe and with as limited interaction as possible,” said store manager Katie Duchnowski. “We are so happy to be opening the doors knowing we have an incredible team here and their only mission is to keep people safe.”

Store officials said the overall goal is for customers to feel safe and comfortable, but also enjoy their experience at the store.

Wegmans has also implemented a real-time camera option that allows customers to take a look at the line outside the store before coming.

The store opens at 9 a.m.

