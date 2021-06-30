3 arrested, 1 wanted in murder of Wakefield HS student killed at graduation party

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people have been arrested and another is wanted in the murder of a 17-year-old Wakefield High School student-athlete that was killed at a graduation party, according to Garner police.

Messiah Pitt, 17, was shot and killed after leaving a graduation party at the Heather Hills Club House in Garner.

According to police, gunfire erupted on Claymore Drive near McNair Glenn Court shortly after midnight as party-goers walked back to their cars.

Pitt was not believed to be the intended target of the gunfire.

Courvoisier Massey, 19, and D’Cario Nelums, 21, both of Durham, have been charged with murder in the shooting death of Pitt.

With the help of federal authorities, Garner police say Massey was arrested in Maryland and awaits extradition.

Donnavan Darnell Holland-Terry (Wake CCBI photo)

With assistance from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, Durham Police Department, and the Fuquay-Varina Police Department, Nelums was arrested in Durham, according to police.

Juwan Ra’Se Blue, 19, and Donnavan Darnell Holland-Terry, 20, both also from Durham, have been charged with accessory after the fact to murder in the shooting death of Pitt.

Holland-Terry is being held at the Wake County Jail under a $100,000 bond.

Police say Blue has not been located and are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

“Our investigators have worked around the clock since June 19 to identify and apprehend the persons responsible for the senseless shooting death of Messiah Pitt. Although many questions remain, we hope the arrests will provide some closure for the victim’s family, friends, and the community,” said Lt. Mike McIver, Garner Police Department CID Commander.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Blue or other information regarding Pitt’s murder, you are asked to call 911, the Garner Police Department Crime Tips line at (919) 890-7318 or leave an anonymous tip at GPDtips@garnernc.gov.