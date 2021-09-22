3 arrested after 26-year-old dies in shooting near Brier Creek in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police arrested three men in connection with a Sept. 7 fatal shooting on Sumter Ridge Lane Place.

Officers responded to the 7900-block of Sumter Ridge Lane around 10 p.m. Tuesday. They found a man who had been shot.

On Wednesday, Raleigh police said the victim, Jewel Quandahor Dadzie, 26, died from his injuries.

Kyle Leonuse Brown, 21, Richard William Jefferson, 21, and Dezmond Armond Harper, Jr., 19, were arrested Wednesday and charged with murder in connection with Dadzie’s death.

They are being held at the Wake County Detention Center.

Police are conducting a follow-up investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP.