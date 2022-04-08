WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men and one woman are each facing four charges related to a shooting at a home in Wake Forest on Thursday night, according to Town of Wake Forest spokesperson Bill Crabtree.

According to police, officers responded to a home in the 600-block of E. Nelson Avenue just after 10 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

One man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following the shooting, police said.

Authorities on Thursday night said that they were interviewing persons of interest but no arrests had been made.

Tyrek Willis

Alisiah Dunston

Jamel Yarborough

Scene of an April 7, 2022 shooting on E. Nelson Avenue in Wake Forest. (Lillian Donahue/CBS 17)

On Friday morning, Crabtree announced the arrests of three people.

The following suspects have each been charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, one count of discharging a firearm in the city limits, and two counts of discharging a firearm into occupied property:

Jamel Antonio Yarborough, 18

Alisiah Jaliah Dunston, 20

Tyrek Donte Willis, 23

Arrest records show that the suspects were arrested around the corner from where the shooting occurred.

All three are being held in the Wake County Detention Center.

Yarborough is being held on a $175,000 secured bond, Dunston was given a $140,000 secured bond, and Willis received a $170,000 secured bond.

The three suspects are scheduled to appear in court on Friday afternoon.

— Kayla Morton contributed to this story