3 arrested, teen still sought in connection with Raleigh girl’s murder, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Four people — including a 17-year-old — were charged in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old girl who was found dead in a car in a Bojangles’ parking lot Saturday night in Raleigh, police said Tuesday night.

A juvenile petition and secure custody order for murder is sought for a 17-year-old in connection with the death of Veronica Lee Baker. Keyshara Michelle Deans, 19, Nezyiha Zamir Collins, 19, and Tyreek Qumay Rogers, 18, were all charged with accessory after the fact to murder, a news release said.

Deans, Collins, and Rogers were all taken to the Wake County Detention Center. There was no information available on their bonds.

This story will be updated.

