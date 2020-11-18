3 Beltline ramps in Raleigh to close for guardrail repair Thursday morning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Starting at midnight tonight to 6 a.m. Thursday morning, three Beltline ramps will be closed to allow crews to repair the guardrail along the ramp, the North Carolina Department of Transportation announced.

Here are the closures:

The ramp to westbound Wade Avenue (Exit 4B) toward Interstate 40 will close from midnight until 6 a.m. Thursday to allow crews to repair the guardrail along the ramp.

A detour will lead drivers to take the exit at Hillsborough Street (Exit 3), turn left, and then take Interstate 440 East back to Wade Avenue.

The loop from westbound Wade Avenue will also close from midnight until 6 a.m. Thursday to allow crews to repair the guardrail along the ramp.

A detour will lead drivers to Blue Ridge Road to turn around and access I-440 westbound.

The ramp to Melbourne Road (Exit 1D) will also close from midnight until 6 a.m. to allow crews to remove the barrier wall that was in place during the reconstruction of the ramp and new bridge which opened earlier this month.

A detour will lead drivers to take Exit 1C and follow Jones Franklin Road, Western Boulevard, and Powell Drive to get to Melbourne Road.

These closures are subject to change depending on the weather.

Motorists should allow extra time to navigate the detours and slow down and pay attention throughout the work zone.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.

