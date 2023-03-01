APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — At a price tag of $91 million, a company based in New York has purchased more than 1,000 acres of land that will be the home of a major development less than three miles from downtown Apex.

What will soon sit on that land is a $3 billion development named Veridea.

The plans include more than 1,000 multifamily units to be built by developer RXR. Another developer, Lennar, will build 1,100 single-family and townhomes. Additionally, more than 750,000 square feet will also be dedicated to “life sciences research, logistics and education.” according to a press release.

Within the first phase of the project, a new 340,000-square-foot campus will be built in partnership with Wake Technical Community College. This campus will support up to 3,000 students daily, planners said.

Plans also include 21 acres that are slated for the construction of a new elementary school.

Looking toward the future, the total scope of the development and the zoning of the site, allows for the addition of up to 8,000 residential units, 12 million square feet of commercial space, including life sciences, industrial, warehouse, and 3.5 million square feet of retail, hospitality and civic uses, the press release said.

Finally, RXR purchased the property for $91 million and expects it to cost up to $3 billion of total investment between Lennar, Wake Technical Community College and RXR’s own development plans.