3-car crash with injuries briefly closes NC 98 near Wake Forest

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A multi-car crash with injuries closed N.C. 98 west of Wake Forest for about a half hour Tuesday evening, officials said.
The wreck was reported just before 6 p.m. along N.C. 98 near Stony Hill Road just north of Falls Lake, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
At least three vehicles were involved in the crash in which injuries were reported, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.
An alert from NCDOT said a lane of N.C. 98 was closed in each direction. There’s no word on what caused the crash or the severity of injuries.
The NCDOT alert initially said the scene would be cleared by 8 p.m. The road reopened just after 6:20 p.m.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- As violence continues to surge in Durham, mom recounts close call with stray bullet into son’s bedroom
- Hispanic engineer shapes cityscapes, skylines in NC and beyond
- Hoke County man’s case draws attention to child sex crimes in region
- Cal Cunningham speaks about how growing up in Lexington shaped his values
- Senator Thom Tillis speaks about how his personal life shapes his political goals