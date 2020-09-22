3-car crash with injuries briefly closes NC 98 near Wake Forest

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A multi-car crash with injuries closed N.C. 98 west of Wake Forest for about a half hour Tuesday evening, officials said.

The wreck was reported just before 6 p.m. along N.C. 98 near Stony Hill Road just north of Falls Lake, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

At least three vehicles were involved in the crash in which injuries were reported, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

An alert from NCDOT said a lane of N.C. 98 was closed in each direction. There’s no word on what caused the crash or the severity of injuries.

The NCDOT alert initially said the scene would be cleared by 8 p.m. The road reopened just after 6:20 p.m.

