RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — At least three cars were involved in a crash that closed all lanes of Interstate 440 east in Raleigh for about 45 minutes Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The crash was reported just after 4 p.m. near mile marker 13, which is near New Bern Avenue, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

All four lanes were blocked heading east until about 4:45 p.m.

Raleigh police said four officers responded to the scene.

Police said they were not sure if anyone was injured.