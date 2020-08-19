3 charged in Garner teen’s death appear in court

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Three of the four people charged in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old Garner girl over the weekend appeared before a Wake County judge on Wednesday.

Veronica Lee Baker was found dead inside a car in the parking lot of the Bojangles’ at 3920 Jones Sausage Road Saturday evening, police said.

Veronica Baker

Keyshara Michelle Deans, 19, Nezyiha Zamir Collins, 19, and Tyreek Qumay Rodgers, 18, were all arrested Tuesday and charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

A juvenile petition was filed for 17-year-old Devin Cordell Jones. He was taken into custody Wednesday morning and is charged with Baker’s murder.

Deans, who originally received a $1,015,000 secured bond, was ordered by a Wake County judge to not have contact with the other defendants.

Deans’ arrest warrant says she drove Jones from the scene of the murder in order for him to evade capture.

She asked for a bond reduction but the judge kept her bond at $1 million due to the severity of the charges.

“Ready to get home to my son,” Deans said in court.

She also faces multiple other charges, including contributing to the delinquency of minor and obtaining property by false pretense, that don’t appear to be connected to Baker’s death.

She is slated to appear in court again Sept. 8 at 9 a.m.

Devin Cordell Jones, 17, in a previous mugshot, Keyshara Michelle Deans, 19, Tyreek Qumay Rodgers, 18, Nezyiha Zamir Collins, 19, (Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

Collins could receive 231 months in prison if convicted. Collins was also ordered to stay away from the other defendants and will appear in court again Sept. 9.

She was appointed a public defender and bond was kept at $500,000.

Rodgers was also appointed a public defender ordered to stay away from the three other defendants.

His bond was kept at $500,000 and should be back in court Sept. 8 at 9 a.m.

A motive behind the killing was not released.

Friends and neighbors described Baker as sweet and lovely. They said she had her whole life ahead of her. Baker graduated from Garner Magnet High School in June.