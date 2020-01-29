3 charged in murder of young man outside Raleigh community center

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Three men have been charged in a broad-daylight shooting that killed a young man Monday outside a southeast Raleigh community center, police said Tuesday evening.

Police said Quadir Ford, 22, was shot just after 12:30 Monday afternoon. He was rushed to the hospital but didn’t survive.

Police said three young men have been charged and arrested in the deadly shooting: Nicholas Raymond Holloway, 21, Gerald Thomas, 23, and Eric Micheal Scott 22.

All three are charged with murder, according to arrest records.

Crime tape blocked the street between Worthdale Park and the community center on Monday afternoon.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting.

Nicholas Holloway. (Raleigh-Wake CCBI, Jan. 28, 2020)

Gerald Thomas. (Raleigh-Wake CCBI, Jan. 28, 2020)

Eric Scott. (Raleigh-Wake CCBI, Jan. 28, 2020)

More headlines from CBS17.com: