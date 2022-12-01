RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people face murder charges after a man was found stabbed to death in Raleigh on Wednesday, police said.

The Raleigh Police Department said Elaine Neal, 53; Brian Wynn, 49; and Tiffany Daly, 38 were arrested Thursday and each charged with murder.

The arrests came after police said they responded to a call in the 3600 block of New Bern Avenue shortly before 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

They said they found a dead man with injuries consistent with a stabbing and identified him as 69-year-old Keith Graham.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.