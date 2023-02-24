RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) — Three people have been charged in connection to street racing in Raleigh, driving nearly double the speed limit.

Police said Alberto Fonseca, 23; Christian Cooper, 19; and James Smith, 34; were involved in a pre-arranged race with two motorcycles and a car along South Saunders Street after 10 p.m. on Thursday.

Court documents said multiple drivers reached 80 mph in an area with a 45 mph speed limit.

The drivers also picked up reckless driving to endanger charges.

Raleigh police declined to comment on the race.

Wake County Sheriff’s Deputy Beckley Vaughan works in the agency’s specialized traffic unit and said in addition to common street racing, he’s seen an uptick in reckless driving on major highways in recent years.

“Two days ago, the first car I stopped was going 107 mph, right after that was 113 mph, and then right after that was 105 mph and these are on the road during the daylight,” Vaughan said. “These are people that for no valid reason feel the need to speed and they’re doing it on the same roads that you and I drive on every day.”

Vaughan said the sheriff’s traffic team is focused on areas with high crash rates.

“It’s a big safety concern, not just for us but for the public as well and for the driver,” Vaughan said. “One of the problems that you see with increase speed are the increase in seriousness of the crashes.”

The sheriff’s office, and other local law enforcement are taking notice.

Police also confiscated four cars intended to be illegally raced in Raleigh during a multi-agency traffic operation in December.