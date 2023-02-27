RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A wreck Monday morning in Raleigh injured three children and two adults, police said.

The wreck was reported around 10:45 a.m. as a single-car crash in the 500 block of Cross Link Road.

Two adults and three juveniles were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Video from the scene showed a silver sedan off the road had crashed into a tree.

A witness said one of the children in the car appeared to be a baby.

The road was closed after the crash until 2:35 p.m., Raleigh police said.

“There was a one-car collision that involved small children, they were doing work on a small infant and then what appeared to be a toddler,” said Kecia Peterson, who lives near where the crash happened.

Peterson said she heard several ambulances rushing toward the scene. She says she sadly wasn’t surprised to see yet another crash on the road.

“It is commonplace to see an accident on Cross Link,” she said.

Peterson has lived along the road for about a year now and has seen a number of serious crashes since she moved in. She tells CBS 17 she has pleaded with the city of Raleigh to do something to make the road safer.

“I’ve reached out to transportation, they’ve come out and taken a look at the road, but nothing has been done that would actually resolve the issue,” she said.

She says the road has become so dangerous, she’s nervous about letting her own grandchildren play in the yard.

“I have to be here all of the time to make sure I can keep an eye on the road because of the children,” Peterson said.

There’s no word on the condition or the ages of the people involved in Monday’s crash. Peterson says she’s hopeful they’re okay, and also hopeful the city of Raleigh will make some changes before anyone else is hurt on the road.

“I know it’s tax dollars, I appreciate that, but I’m willing to pay my tax dollars if it’s going to keep people safe,” Peterson said.