RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Three children and two adults were taken to a nearby hospital after injuries from a fire in their North Raleigh apartment Saturday night, officials said.

The blaze was reported just before 7:10 p.m. at 3200 Stream Side Road, an apartment complex west of Ray Road near Lake Lynn, according to Raleigh Fire Department Spokeswoman Jamie Cheveralls.

The fire was reported in a third-floor apartment that also contained at least three cats.

Officials said 30 firefighters responded to the scene and were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

The five taken to the hospital were suffering from smoke inhalation, Cheveralls said.

The five people and their four cats are displaced from the apartment, which had minor fire damage.

The cats were not injured and are being taken to the Wake County Animal Center while the family is at the hospital and they seek a new place to live, Cheveralls said.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

There were no other injuries.