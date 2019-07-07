3 children among 6 seriously injured in north Raleigh head-on crash

An SUV involved in the two-vehicle crash along Sawmill Road in Raleigh Sunday. Photo by Austin Johnson/CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Three children were among six people injured when two cars collided in north Raleigh Sunday afternoon, police said.

The crash happened around 2:10 p.m. along Sawmill Road near Valley Run Drive, according to Raleigh police.

The wreck happened when one car crossed over the center line and collided with another, police said.

Three children and three adults were taken to nearby hospitals with serious injuries.

An image from the scene showed an SUV with major front-end damage. The area is just east of N.C. 50 and north of Lynn Road.

No other details were immediately available.

