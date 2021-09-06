3 children among 6 people seriously injured in crash in east Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Three children and three adults were sent to local hospitals after a two-car wreck in eastern Raleigh late Monday afternoon, police said.

The crash was reported around 5:25 p.m. at the intersection of South New Hope Road and Global Street, according to a news release from Raleigh police.

Police said the injuries from the crash were serious.

A man and woman were in one vehicle while three children and an adult were in the other vehicle, according to police.

South New Hope Road is temporarily shut down between Global Street and Durach Road while police investigate the wreck. The area is just north of Interstate 87.

