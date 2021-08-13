3 COVID-19 outbreaks reported in 1 day at Wake County health facilities

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has counted a total of 37,035 cases of COVID-19 at nursing homes across the state as of Thursday.

On Monday, Wake County reported three outbreaks at health facilities. There are currently a total of nine active outbreaks.

Cadence at Wake Forest was reported as having an outbreak. It’s the facility’s first since the start of the pandemic. The county did not report how many cases were associated with the outbreak.

Tower Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Raleigh was also reported as having a new outbreak on Thursday. This will be the facility’s third outbreak. Previous outbreaks were reported in March 2021 and June 2020.

Meanwhile, Universal Health Care – North Raleigh has now counted its fourth outbreak. Previous outbreaks occurring in March 2021, Nov. 2020 and July 2020. The county did not report how many cases were associated with this outbreak either.

State guidance says facilities with outbreaks must clamp down on restrictions. Visitors are restricted for 28 days, as per the guidance.

The county said they also recommend facilities adhere to the following: