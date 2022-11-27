RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Three crashes caused heavy delays on several Raleigh interstates after all occurring within just one hour, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

It comes as rain, wind and thunder move through the area.

(NCDOT)

NCDOT reported that the first crash happened at 1:11 p.m. on I-540 Westbound near Falls of Neuse Road.

Officials said the left lane was closed after Exit 14 toward Falls of Neuse Road.

The left lane reopened at 2:15 p.m.

The second crash happened at 1:39 p.m. on I-440 Westbound near Glenwood Ave., according to NCDOT.

The agency reported that two right lanes were closed near Exit 7 toward US-70 and Glenwood Ave.

The lanes reopened at 2:37 p.m.

NCDOT reported that the third crash happened on I-40 Eastbound near Gorman St. at about 1:50 p.m.

Raleigh police say this crash is weather-related, as well as most of the other crashes they have responded to Sunday.

Crash on I-40 (NCDOT)

They said two left lanes are closed near Exit 295 toward Gorman St.

They predict the road will fully reopen by 4:50 p.m.

CBS 17 has reached out to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and Raleigh police for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.