RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens of families got a first-hand look today at one of North Carolina’s largest sectors in the economy: agriculture.

“This is really one of the highlights of the year for us,” Todd See, the head of the Department of Animal Science at NC State said of the university’s Farm Animal Days.

The first day of the three-day event drew dozens of families to the campus farm on Lake Wheeler Road.

“Everybody has seen things on TV or read some books, but for many this is their first opportunity to see some of these animals up close,” See said.

There are talks from students in the animal science department about what they do and plenty of farming facts. Organizers say while the cows, pigs, and sheep are a draw for many people, the days are really all about learning about one of North Carolina’s biggest money makers.

“Agriculture is the biggest part of our economy in North Carolina, it’s the number one sector, and animal agriculture is about 70% of what farm income is in the state,” See said.

The animal days continue until Friday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Admission is free and there is free ice cream from NC State for anyone attending.