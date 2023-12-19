RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people are displaced after a fire broke out at a Raleigh home Monday night, according to officials.

The fire was reported at 10 p.m. in the 1400 block of Curfman Street near Lake Wheeler Road, which is in south Raleigh.

Officials said there was “substantial” damage and three people are displaced. The fire was under control in 10 minutes, and 35 firefighters responded.

Three people are displaced, but firefighters said no one was hurt.

There is no information on what caused the fire.