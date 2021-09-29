3 Doors Down cancels Raleigh show because of ‘new regulations put in place’

NASHVILLE, TN – OCTOBER 09: Brad Arnold and Todd Harrell of 3 Doors Down perform onstage during the Agency Group Party at at IEBA Conference Day 3 at the War Memorial Auditorium on October 9, 2012 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for IEBA)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The band 3 Doors Down canceled a show scheduled for Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh due to “new regulations put in place since the announcement” of the show, according to a statement issued by the band on Wednesday.

Beginning Oct. 4, Live Nation will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend its concerts. The 3 Doors Down concert was slated for Oct. 7.

The rock band also canceled a show in Atlanta.

“We apologize for any and all inconveniences. We love you and hope to see you again soon,” the band wrote on Twitter.

Refunds will be issued at the point of purchase, the statement said.