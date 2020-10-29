3 highway patrol cars damaged in chase, crash that ended in Raleigh; Durham man charged

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham man is facing a list of charges the day before his birthday after authorities said he led troopers on a chase that ended in a crash and damaged three patrol cars.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a trooper was conducting a speed enforcement operation at Interstate 40 and Harrison Avenue in Cary when they noticed a Nissan Maxima traveling over 100 mph.

The trooper tried to get the vehicle to stop and a pursuit then began once the driver refused to stop, officials said. When the driver wouldn’t stop, the trooper attempted a PIT maneuver but was unsuccessful.

The driver, identified as 22-year-old Demonte Winston Christopher, then took several side roads into Raleigh where several other troopers then tried to stop and box in his vehicle, authorities said.

Christopher ended up hitting and damaging three highway patrol cars and crashing at Avent Ferry Road and Gorman Street.

Officials said no one was injured and the Maxima was not stolen.

Christopher is charged with felony flee to elude, assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, no operator’s license, fictitious tag, driving while intoxicated, and speeding.

He is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.

