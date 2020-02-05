Bloody woman who walked into Orange County store may be connected to Wake Forest stabbings, deputies say

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Orange County deputies believe that a woman covered in blood who walked into a convenience store in Mebane Tuesday night is connected to a triple stabbing in Wake Forest, according to a news release.

The stabbings, which resulted in three people being hospitalized, happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. along the 1100 block of Fairway Villas Drive in Wake Forest. The neighborhood is off of Capital Boulevard and near Joyner Park.

No information was available on the conditions of the three victims.

In Orange County, deputies responded to a call about a bloody woman who entered The Popp Shoppe. The caller said the woman said she had been stabbed in Wake Forest, but a responding deputy determined she was not hurt and the blood wasn’t her own, a news release said.

Still, the deputy was concerned for her well-being. The deputy rode with her as she was taken to UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill, a release said.

The investigation is ongoing in both Wake and Orange counties. Police do not believe the stabbings were a random act.

More headlines from CBS17.com: