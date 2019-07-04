Live Now
3 hurt after boat runs up on dam between Falls Lake, Beaver Dam

Wake County News

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Three people were injured after a boat drove up onto the dam separating Falls Lake and Beaver Dam, according to officials on scene and the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

The boat was going about 30 mph at the time of the accident. Two of the three injured were taken to the hospital, officials said.

UPDATE: Boat driver charged after running up on dam in Wake Forest

“The boat was for patient transport. It was safer to transport the patient by boat back to the ramp to leave in the ambulance to go to the hospital,” said Bill Stephenson, Division Chief of Northern Wake Fire Department.

It is believed the accident happened because of the darkness in the area.

“We were fed info from park rangers and fire officials. They were feeding us information so that’s what we go by,” said Joe McLean, Wake County EMS. 

