RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people are hurt after a rollover crash in Raleigh early Tuesday morning, according to police.

On Tuesday shortly before 5:30 a.m., police responded to the 3500 block of Capital Boulevard for a two-car collision. After arriving, they found three injured adults. Police said they were transported to the hospital and their conditions are unknown.

Raleigh police at the scene of a crash on Capital Boulevard. (Joseph Holloway/CBS 17)

Three northbound lanes of Capital Blvd are closed between Buffaloe Road and Hobby Court.

The crash is under investigation.