3 in hospital following Sunday morning stabbing: Raleigh police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating after three people were taken to the hospital following an early Sunday morning stabbing.

Police say at approximately 2:18 a.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 600 block of Creekside Drive and found two adults with stab wounds. The pair was taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

A third adult walked in the hospital moments later, police say.

Officers and detectives are currently conducting a follow-up investigation.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.