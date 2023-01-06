RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were injured when a chain reaction crash pushed a car into a collision with a GoRaleigh transit bus Friday afternoon near downtown Raleigh.

The incident was reported around 1 p.m. at the intersection of South Saunders Street at Pecan Road, which is just south of downtown, according to Raleigh police.

Three people in the cars were injured. Northbound Saunders Street was also closed after the crash.

Police said one car ran a red light, hit another car, and the second car collided with the bus.

Eight passengers on the GoRaleigh bus were transferred to another bus.

Two people from one car were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment while one person from another car was treated at the scene for minor injuries, police said.

This was the second crash involving a GoRaleigh bus in two days.

A GoRaleigh bus collided with two vehicles Thursday afternoon, CBS 17 previously reported.

Officers were called to the wreck around 3:37 p.m. on Poole Road at Samuel Street on Thursday.

CBS 17 reported from the scene that the collision happened in front of the Breeze Thru Market in the 3400 block of Poole Road. EMS treated minor injuries.