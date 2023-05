RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people are injured after a car overturned in Raleigh Tuesday morning, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

Police said at 5:48 a.m., a car was traveling on Litchford Road and Coxindale Drive, which is north of Interstate 540. The car overturned and three people were injured.

Police and EMS at the scene of an overturned vehicle in Raleigh. (Walter Dozier/CBS 17)

Police said they were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation.