3 injured in Wake Forest vehicle crash that closed key stretch of road

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Three people were injured in a car crash that closed part of Main Street in Wake Forest Monday afternoon, officials say.

The three-vehicle crash involved a U.S. Postal Service truck.

The northbound direction of South Main Street/U.S. 1 Alternate is closed near Ligon Mill Road after the wreck.

Wake Forest police are directing traffic around the area. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and choose an alternate route, town officials said.

Three people were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Wake Forest officials.

It’s not clear how the wreck happened.