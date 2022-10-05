RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Three local businesses are moving into Raleigh’s Smoky Hollow district.

Officials said all three businesses—Heat Studios, New Anthem Beer Project, and HUSH Hair Lash Brow—are locally based.

“The businesses, all local to North Carolina, will each offer Smoky Hollow patrons a unique experience for every part of their day,” said Stacey Buescher, Managing Director of Operations of Kane Realty Corporation. “From fitness studios to beauty and beverage partners, it is important that our retail tenant mix is well-rounded and has a strong representation from our local community. We are very excited to welcome these three diverse and innovative partners to the district.”

Heat Studios has its roots in Raleigh since 2016 and is owned by the husband-and-wife team Jake Giamoni and Megan Hanna, officials said.

New Anthem Beer Project is based out of Wilmington, and this will be their first location in Raleigh.

Officials shared that HUSH was founded by two Raleigh locals and is set to open in early 2023.

The Smoky Hollow district is near N. Harrington St. and W. North St.

