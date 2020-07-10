3 long-term care facilities in Raleigh have COVID-19 outbreaks, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County health officials announced Friday afternoon three new COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities in Raleigh.

An outbreak is defined as at least two people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Two of the three outbreaks involve residents and staff members, according to a news release from Wake County officials.

The facility that has only staffers who tested positive is Raleigh Rehabilitation Center at 616 Wade Ave. in Raleigh, according to officials.

Two residents and two staffers tested positive at Universal Healthcare at 5201 Clarks Fork Drive in Raleigh.

Meanwhile, a resident and a staffer tested positive at Wake Assisted Living located at 2800 Kidd Road in Raleigh.

No other details were released about the cases.

