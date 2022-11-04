MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Morrisville Police Department has arrested three people after an armed robbery on Wednesday.

On Wednesday at 11:13 a.m., Morrisville officers received a call from Cary saying there was an armed robbery in a neighborhood in the northwest area of Morrisville.

Police said the victim was selling an iPhone through Facebook Marketplace.

The suspects were trying to buy the phone from the victim using counterfeit money.

Police said when the victim confronted the suspects about the money, they pulled a gun on him and fled the scene.

A few hours later, investigators identified the potential suspects from that robbery attempting to sell a cell phone on Facebook Marketplace. The suspects agreed to meet undercover officers in the safe exchange area in the parking lot of the Morrisville Police Department.

When the three suspects arrived, they were arrested by police.

Officers also recovered two stolen firearms, a stolen cell phone and a stolen MacBook computer.

Michael Ja’wain Purcell, 18, Emmanuel Lee Purcell, 26, and Jaylin Beal, 21, were processed and placed in the Wake County Detention Center.

The suspects were charged with armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, possession of a stolen firearm, assault by pointing a gun, possession of a counterfeit instrument, obtaining property by false pretense, possession of a firearm by felon and possession of marijuana.

CBS 17 asked if Michael and Emmanuel are related. We are waiting to hear back.