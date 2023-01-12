APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Three men are facing charges after police say they stole more than $500,000 worth of items from a Ross Stores distribution warehouse in Apex.

“It was not your routine theft at a Ross retail store,” Apex Police Deputy Chief Mitch McKinney said.

Hector Cardoza-Gomez, 31, of Garner; Efrain Carmona-Mote, 31, of Bunn Level; and Miguel Contreras-Garcia, 39, of Angier, are now facing charges. Police said they stole nearly $600,000 worth of packages from the warehouse.

While police only got involved in the investigation during the summer of 2022 after Ross Stores reported the stolen packages, they said the men had been stealing items and selling them for years.

“Their loss prevention department notified us of these thefts in 2022, and then subsequent to our investigation we determined this actually started for the company in 2020,” McKinney told CBS 17.

With the men now facing charges that include retail theft and larceny by employee, police said those charges are the culmination of several different groups working together to bring the men to justice.

“This is a great example of how partnerships between private businesses and law enforcement can work to serve both parties efficiently and effectively,” McKinney said.

There is no word yet on when the men are due back in court.