RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Three youths have been shot at a North Raleigh apartment complex Monday night, police confirmed to CBS 17.

The Raleigh Police Department said at 9:13 p.m. that gunfire rang out at the River Birch at Town Center Apartments in the 2700 block of Torquay Crossing, which is near the split of Old Wake Forest Road and Litchford Road.

When police arrived, officers found three youths suffering from gunshot wounds. All three were taken to a nearby hospital — two with serious injuries, and one with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

When the shooting call came out, there were three possible scene locations, but a CBS 17 crew on scene also confirmed the 2700 block address.

Originally, Raleigh police said the victims were men, but just before 11 p.m., updated the information to juveniles.

This is a developing story.