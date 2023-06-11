RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Three men are recovering from gunshot wounds after a shooting in downtown Raleigh early Sunday morning, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

Around 1:45 a.m., officers said they were called to the area outside of 400 Glenwood Ave. in reference to a shooting.

When they arrived, they said three men had been shot.

One of them was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the police department.

Police said the other two were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

They said no one has been arrested or charged in the incident.

Investigators said they believe there is no danger to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.