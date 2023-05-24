RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Three more people have pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining federal COVID-19 relief loans, prosecutors say.

The U.S. Department of Justice says pleas were entered Wednesday by

44-year-old Isaac Lamont Dawson, 29-year-old Jackson Kyalo Ndoyo and 32-year-old Dontrell Rayshar Barnes.

They each pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud before Magistrate Judge Robert T. Numbers II, and face up to 20 years in prison when District Judge James C. Dever III sentences them later this year.

Prosecutors say they each sought loans through the Paycheck Protection Program for companies they owned, and were purportedly engaged in catering, music production and construction.

They were the latest in a series of people to plead guilty after being accused of conspiring with Edward Whitaker, Schunda Coleman and others to obtain fraudulent loans.

Whitaker and Coleman each pleaded guilty in January to operating a nationwide scheme that involved millions of dollars of fraud.