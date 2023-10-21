WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people have been arrested in connection with a Wake Forest shooting on Wednesday night — the second shooting in the same block since late June, officials said Saturday night.

Three of those charged in the actual shooting live about a block from the shooting scene, according to authorities.

According to the Wake Forest Police Department, the shooting happened around 8 p.m. along the 400 block of North Allen Road. When officers arrived at the scene Wednesday, they found someone who had been shot, police said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and officials said Saturday night they still have no update on the condition of the victim.

About four months ago, a juvenile and two adults were injured in a shooting in the same block on June 30, according to Wake Forest officials. In that shooting, a woman told police she heard 10 to 20 gunshots.

This week’s arrests include two 21-year-old men and a 19-year-old man, according to a news release from the town of Wake Forest.

Dominique Ramon Lucas, 32, Damien Malik Peacock, 21, and Harold Key III, 19, all of a home on East Nelson Street in Wake Forest, are charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, the news release said.

The trio are also facing other charges and are being Wake County Detention Center with no bond, police said.

Hezekiah Keanu Foster, 21, of Raleigh was charged with driving while license revoked, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and window tint violation. Foster was released from custody on a written promise to appear in court.