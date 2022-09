CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – A car fire on Interstate 40 West in Cary near mile marker 284 has closed three lanes Tuesday night, a CBS 17 crew confirmed.

The fire was reported at 8:16 p.m.

A Jeep with its front incinerated was seen on the side of the interstate, leaving just the far left lane for traffic just west of the Airport Boulevard exit, which is near Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

Lanes are expected to be closed until after 10 p.m.