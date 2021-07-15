3 pellet gun shootings, 3 people injured in less than 90 minutes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating a pellet gun shooting spree that injured three people, sending them to the hospital. It happened in less than 90 minutes.

In all three incidents, the victims said they were riding their bikes or walking down the street when pellets from fired from a dark-colored sedan.

“I didn’t know what to do,” Craiprana Johnson said.

Johnson said he was riding his bike on North Raleigh Boulevard when he was struck by pellets.

“I heard the shots and I saw the gun out the window, so I thought it was an actual real gun and I didn’t know I was shot until I looked at my arm,” he said.

One pellet grazed his forearm, the other is still in his bandaged arm. He’ll likely need surgery to remove it.

“It went numb, so at that point, I had one arm on the bicycle trying to ride,” he explained.

Johnson said he went to his girlfriend’s house and then the hospital. It happened just after 6 Wednesday evening.

He was the third victim of a pellet gun shooting in Raleigh.

It started at 4:45 p.m. on Southgate Drive. A 64-year-old man said he too was on his bike when a dark-colored sedan with four men inside pulled up. One of them started shooting.

The third shooting happened on Glascock Street just before 6 p.m. A woman took to Nextdoor to say she was shot in the foot and chest.

“I’m still living so that’s the good thing,” Johnson said.

CBS 17 also learned there were three other pellet gun shootings in Southeast Raleigh back in April and May. Our crew stopped by those homes. The victims said they were either walking home or in their own driveways when they were hit.

Raleigh police couldn’t say if any of the incidents were connected.

Neighbors are being asked to check their cameras. Anyone with information is urged to call the police.