RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people and a dog are safe after a fire broke out at home on the North Carolina State Fairgrounds Thursday morning.

At 3:15 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire at the fairgrounds on Trinity Road near Gate 6.

Three people and a dog were inside the home at the time of the fire. The fair manager said everyone was able to get out of the home safely.

The fair manager told CBS 17 that this is the only home that is occupied year-round at the fair.

The cause of the fire was not revealed.