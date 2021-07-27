3 people shot in drive-by near downtown Raleigh, police say

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left three people injured on Tuesday morning near downtown Raleigh.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting call at 12:47 a.m. at the intersection of E. Martin and Bladen streets. No one was located at the scene, but minutes later, two men and a woman were dropped off at the hospital with what police said, “appeared to be non-life threatening gunshot wounds.”

The victims told police that they were shot by someone inside a car.

There is currently no suspect information available.

The scene was cleared by 4 a.m. but police said the investigation into the triple shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories