3 people shot in drive-by near downtown Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left three people injured on Tuesday morning near downtown Raleigh.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting call at 12:47 a.m. at the intersection of E. Martin and Bladen streets. No one was located at the scene, but minutes later, two men and a woman were dropped off at the hospital with what police said, “appeared to be non-life threatening gunshot wounds.”

The victims told police that they were shot by someone inside a car.

There is currently no suspect information available.

The scene was cleared by 4 a.m. but police said the investigation into the triple shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.