RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said they are suspecting celebratory gunfire after three homes were hit by bullets the night of Tuesday, July 4.

At about 10:01 p.m., officers said they were called to an apartment complex on Archean Way, an address consistent with the Overlooke at Simms Creek Apartments.

When they arrived, they said a single bullet had been fired through the wall of one of the apartments.

Investigators determined that the shot came from the wood line behind the apartments, according to the police department.

Police said no shell casings were found at the scene and no one was hurt.

About an hour later at 11:02 p.m., officers said they were called to a neighborhood on Speight Circle.

They said two homes were hit by bullets — one home was hit once and the other was hit twice.

A bullet went through the living room window of one of the homes, according to investigators.

They said they found three shell casings nearby and no one was hurt.

Upon an initial investigation, police said none of the three shootings appeared targeted.

They said they are suspecting the shootings were a result of celebratory gunfire on the July 4 holiday.