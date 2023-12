RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were sent to the hospital after a head-on collision on Poole Road in Raleigh early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police said at 3:50 a.m., a crash was reported in the 2800 block of Poole Road near Raleigh Country Club.

EMS arrived and three people were sent to the hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries are unknown.

Raleigh police said they will begin to reopen the road between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m.