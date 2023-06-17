MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Three men were shot while in an SUV in Morrisville early Saturday evening, police said.

The incident was reported just after 7:25 p.m. near the intersection of Morrisville Carpenter Road and Davis Drive, according to the Morrisville Police Department.

The trio was shot while they were in a gray SUV that was at the intersection, according to Morrisville Police Sgt. Strickland.

Photo by Harrison Grubb/CBS 17

Stickland said all three victims who are in their 20s were conscious after the shooting. All of the victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A gray Audi Q7 SUV at the intersection had two broken windows and appeared to have at least four bullet holes in one door. The front end of the Audi also was damaged.

Northbound Davis Drive has been closed by police.

Officers with the Cary Police Department are also at the scene.