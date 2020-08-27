3 staffers at Central Prison hospitalized after being assaulted by prisoners

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Department of Public Safety officials say three staffers at Central Prison were hospitalized after being assaulted by offenders.
The three staffers were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to a spokesperson.
