GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – A 34-year-old was stabbed multiple times inside a motel room in Garner early Friday morning, police said.

Officers were called to the Econo Lodge Motel located at 1602 Mechanical Blvd. in Garner just before 3:30 a.m.

Police said a 34-year-old from Maryland suffered “multiple lacerations” to his head, upper body, and hands.

Three suspects, two men and a woman, left the scene in a dark blue or gray 2-door Cadillac with tinted windows, Garner police said.

The stabbing victim was taken to WakeMed for treatment of what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.

Garner police said the cause of the stabbing is under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to email us at GPDTIPS@garnernc.gov or by calling the department’s tip line at 919-890-7318.