3 taken to hospital after 20+ cars involved in 11 wrecks on US 264 in Wake County

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials now say that at least 20 cars were involved in 11 separate crashes that happened along a portion of U.S. 264/Interstate 87 in eastern Wake County Sunday afternoon.

Three people were taken to an area hospital after the wrecks that happened around 3:30 p.m., according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper RT Grant.

Heavy storms were moving through the area when the crashes happened, Grant said. Two of the wrecks involved five cars each, Grant said.

“Once one wreck happened it was a domino effect — people hitting brakes and running into each other,” Grant said.

The crashes happened along a 2-mile stretch of the highway near Lizard Lick Road. Traffic was backed up mostly in the westbound lanes with gridlock back to N.C. 96.

The three people who were taken to hospitals suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Grant said.

Grant said some drivers will be cited for a failure to reduce speed.