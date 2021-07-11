3 taken to hospital after vehicle crashes into power pole in Raleigh, causing it to break

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Three people were taken to the hospital after the vehicle they were in crashed into a power pole, causing it to break, Raleigh police said.

It happened Sunday around 6:55 a.m. in the 2700 block of Poole Road.

Raleigh police said when officers got to the scene, they found three people suffering from injuries. Two people had non-life threatening injuries and one person had serious injuries.

All three people in the vehicle were taken to the hospital.

Poole Road is temporarily shut down between Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard and Beverly Drive as the investigation continues, police said in a news release.

No further information is available at this time.